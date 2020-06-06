Oakland A’s to continue minor league pay after cuts made due to pandemic

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Athletics confirmed with KRON4 that it will continue to pay its minor league players, a reversal from last month when the organization said it would no longer be paying its minor league players due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The A’s placed their scouts and a large number of front office employees on furlough, suspending pay for minor leaguers and cutting the salaries of other executives.

This as part of a cost-cutting move in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Minor leaguers stopped receiving $400 weekly stipends in May.

No further details are being released at this time.

