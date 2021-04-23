Oakland A’s to privately finance new ballpark at Howard Terminal

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland A’s dream of a baseball stadium on the edge of the Oakland estuary is moving forward.

On Friday, the team released its plan spelling out what the privately funded billion-dollar project could mean for the team, city, and East Bay residents.

That’s Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval on the team’s quest to move out of the coliseum and into a brand new waterfront ballpark.

On Friday, the latest inning in this very long game the team is trying to win — They released their financial offer to the city batting out promises, such as the team will privately finance a state-of-the-art ballpark at Howard Terminal the team will commit to using unionized labor.

The team will earmark 450-million to be used for community benefits such as affordable housing and the ballpark will be the most environmentally sustainable project of its kind in California history.

Now, Kaval says all eyes are on the city council.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf gave KRON4 this statement:

“We need a deal that’s good not just for the A’s, but for the city, one that provides specific tangible and equitable benefits to our residents and doesn’t leave Oakland’s taxpayers on the hook.”

Kaval says he understands how some might question the plan on the plate.