OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In an effort to address the housing crisis in Oakland, the state recently awarded the City approximately $215 million to build some much-needed housing.

The funds were awarded by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (CA HCD) and the California Strategic Growth Council to build over 500 affordable housing rental units.

“These funding awards show the power of leveraging City affordable housing investments to achieve greater State funding for homes in our community,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

“With every new funding commitment, every new project, we are able to provide a dignified home for more low-income Oaklanders.”

The City said that the money will go towards serving households earning between 20-60% of the Area Median Income (MAI) throughout the City, including 224 units of Permanent Supportive/Homeless units that look to house about 280 unsheltered individuals.

“We have a model that works, skilled community partners, and an established track record executing projects that are competitive and leverage our limited City funding to bring State investment to Oakland,” said Shola Olatoye, Director of Housing & Community Development.

“We are grateful that the State of California has awarded Oakland these competitive grants in recognition of the significant depth of our affordable unit need, a testament to the positive impact that affordable housing development has on Oakland residents most affected by the housing crisis.

California Housing Accelerator Awards

The City said four projects with 325 affordable new construction units were awarded for $165 million under the California Housing Accelerator Program, a new program designed to “un-stick” a number of developments statewide that are intended to provide “deeply affordable” units that have been unable to secure recent rounds of tax credits.

The following projects will begin constriction within the next six months:

7th & Campbell – 78 affordable units, $42.98M (Oakland & the World, Inc. and McCormack Baron Salazar),

Ancora Place – 66 affordable units, $38.62M (Satellite Affordable Housing Associates),

Foon Lok East – 123 affordable units, $57.43M (MidPen Housing Corporation),

West Grand & Brush – 58 affordable units, $25.68M (East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation).

Multifamily Housing Program

One project received funding under the CA HCD’s Multifamily Housing Program, an extremely competitive State funding source supporting the development of deeply affordable rental housing:

Friendship Senior Housing – 49 affordable units, $10.5M (Community Housing Development Corporation).

This funding positions the project to apply for the upcoming Tier 2 funding process for projects under the California Housing Accelerator program and start construction next winter.

Affordable Housing & Sustainable Communities Awards

Under the State’s Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program — two additional Oakland projects received awards totaling $40 million.

Funding from this program seeks to reduce carbon emissions in California by making it “easier for Californians to drive less by making sure housing, jobs, and key destinations are accessible by walking, biking, and transit” and “reimagine land use and City planning in a way that brings housing closer to jobs, amenities, and low-carbon transportation.”

The following projects aim to start construction in 2023.

Longfellow Corner – 76 affordable units, $19.58M (Resources for Community Development),

Lake Merritt BART Senior Housing – 97 affordable units, $21.41M (East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation).

“These highly competitive funding programs represent a partnership between the City of Oakland, local housing non-profits, and the State of California,” the City said in a press release.

“The funding awards leverage significant outside funding to bring much-needed affordable housing units on-line for low and extremely low-income Oakland households.”