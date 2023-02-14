OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Angel Cakes owner Jen Angel, who died last week after being violently robbed in Oakland, had her organs donated on Valentine’s Day, according to a press release from her friends and family. Angel, a baker, community activist and writer, died last week due to injuries she suffered in a violent robbery in Oakland in broad daylight in which she was dragged down the street by the thieves’ vehicles and hit her head several times.

Founder of Angel Cakes, which operated out of the historic Gingerbread House on 5th Street in Oakland, Angel was a beloved member of the community, accomplished music writer and champion of social justice.

On Monday night at the hospital, a small handful of Angel’s loved ones were on-hand along with medical personnel who conducted the operation along with a ceremony honoring her life, the press release states. The ceremony included an “Honor Walk,” a procession from the hospital room to the operating room which included a moment of silence and the reading of a statement about Angel’s life.

“It is fitting that Jen’s final act will be this one of generosity,” the statement read in part.

Angel’s donated organs will reportedly benefit up to 70 people.

“It is appropriate that someone gets Jen’s heart today, on Valentine’s Day,” said Pat Engel, Jen’s mom. “The Honor Walk was so moving. To see the hospital staff and even police officers there saluting her. It meant so much. These tributes reflect how much value the medical staff place on organ donation. Registering as an organ donor is so important and something everyone can do to help make a difference in the world.”

Angel had long affirmed her choice to be an organ donor, according to the press release. Choosing Feb. 14 to announce the donations is significant not just because it is Valentine’s Day, but also because it is also National Donor Day.

Angel was born in Dearborn, Michigan and had turned 48 just days before her death. A known social justice advocate, Angel’s family has said she would not want her assailants to be prosecuted in criminal court of incarcerated if caught.