OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland staple, It’s All Good Bakery, is making new plans for the future but have no plans of erasing the past.

The news of changes had some people in the community concerned about possible gentrification in the neighborhood but the owner says that’s far from the truth.

The building was originally the first office space for the Black Panther Party. The sweet spot has a wall inside dedicated to the Black Panthers, which makes some worried about the remodeling.

However, owner and Oakland native Kim Cloud shares his plans to revamp the building while preserving the site’s past.