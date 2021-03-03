Oakland bans some types of lawn and garden equipment

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland has banned the use of leaf blowers, trimmers and other lawn equipment that rely on combustion engines, citing health and climate change concerns.

The city says that the “significant health hazards” to users and residents from the discharge of particle matter and carbon monoxide lead to the decision, as well as unwanted noise pollution.

The city recommends using electric or non-motorized options.

The ban is included for commercial landscaping or gardening services as well as private usage.

Homeowners and businesses have until April to switch over to more silent and sustainable options.

