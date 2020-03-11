Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Oakland bans events with 1,000+ people at city-owned venues

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Oakland has banned city-owned venues hosting events with more than 1,000 people as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

An Oakland city official emphasized this is only for city-owned venues like Fox, Paramount and the convention center.

>> CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’s CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The status of Oakland A’s game is unclear at the moment.

No additional information is available at this time.

Check back for updates.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News