OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Oakland has banned city-owned venues hosting events with more than 1,000 people as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.
An Oakland city official emphasized this is only for city-owned venues like Fox, Paramount and the convention center.
>> CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’s CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
The status of Oakland A’s game is unclear at the moment.
No additional information is available at this time.
Check back for updates.
Latest News Headlines:
- Oakland bans events with 1,000+ people at city-owned venues
- Fact check: A list of 28 ways Trump and his team have been dishonest about the coronavirus
- VP Mike Pence meets with hospital executives to talk challenges as coronavirus spreads
- Disembarked Grand Princess cruise ship passengers will be quarantined in San Carlos
- Bipartisan support for extension of mental health care funding