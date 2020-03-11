Oakland bans events with 1,000+ people at city-owned venues

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Oakland has banned city-owned venues hosting events with more than 1,000 people as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

An Oakland city official emphasized this is only for city-owned venues like Fox, Paramount and the convention center.

The status of Oakland A’s game is unclear at the moment.

