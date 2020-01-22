Oakland bans tenant criminal background checks

OAKLAND, Calif. – Oakland has moved to pass the strictest law in California barring landlords from asking about the criminal history of possible tenants or rejecting them for having a record.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance that would cover both public and private rental housing, with some exceptions such as federally-funded Section 8 housing and homes where the owner lives.

A final council vote is set for Feb. 4.

Advocates say homelessness is a crisis in the San Francisco Bay Area and the measure will allow ex-cons to have an opportunity to put a roof over their heads.

