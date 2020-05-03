Oakland barbershop owner waiting to reopen talks about keeping customers safe

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – During the pandemic, people have turned to cutting their own hair as salons and barbershops are closed.
This can be dangerous for some people.
Charles Blades, barber and owner of Charles Blades Spa in Oakland, talks with KRON4 about how the reopening process will work and how they will keep themselves and customers safe.
Blades says he’s been asked to do house calls, but due to the pandemic he asks his clients to be patient.
Listen to the full interview above.
