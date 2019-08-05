Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Oakland BART station goes paperless

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) – Starting today, the 19th Street BART station in Oakland will only accept Clipper cards.

BART is phasing out paper tickets at certain stations.

Riders will have to purchase one of the reusable, reloadable plastic Clipper cards.

In two weeks, the Embarcadero station will follow suit and will only accept Clipper cards.

If you still have a paper ticket, you can still use it to enter and exit the stations for as long as money remains on it.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News