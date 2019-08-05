Oakland BART station goes paperless

OAKLAND (KRON) – Starting today, the 19th Street BART station in Oakland will only accept Clipper cards.

BART is phasing out paper tickets at certain stations.

Riders will have to purchase one of the reusable, reloadable plastic Clipper cards.

In two weeks, the Embarcadero station will follow suit and will only accept Clipper cards.

If you still have a paper ticket, you can still use it to enter and exit the stations for as long as money remains on it.

