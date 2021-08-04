Oakland begins tiny home project for homeless

The outside view of the front of Oakland City Hall on a sunny day on April 9, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (Samantha Laurey/Bay City News)

OAKLAND (BCN) – Construction began this week on a tiny home village city officials intend for homeless people on city-owned land at Lake Merritt.

The property, located at East 12th Street, will eventually house 65 people in tiny homes and provide a comprehensive set of services to help residents transition to stable housing and health, officials said.

The city is partnering with Housing Consortium of the East Bay to manage a Pallet Shelter, built by a company of the same name that has tiny home communities in San Jose and Los Angeles.

Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas called the project a significant upgrade in living conditions, in a news release issued Tuesday by her office.

“Through this project, we will demonstrate that compassionate, trauma-informed, tiny home communities can effectively create safer and healthier communities, and also help residents successfully transition to stable housing and health,” she said.

