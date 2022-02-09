Oakland breaks record as heat wave continues

The city skyline of Oakland CA with The Maze in the foreground. The Maze is one of the largest freeway interchanges in the world.

OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland had record-setting heat today as the Bay Area’s winter heat wave continues.

The National Weather Service Bay Area announced via Twitter that today’s 75 degree weather in downtown Oakland is a record for February 9, beating the old record of 74 degrees in 2006.

This was the first record-setting high of the heat wave, though the NWS was quick to note that “further warming may still occur this afternoon.”

San Francisco 2022 dry spell already one of the city’s longest during rain season

Just yesterday the NWS announced that if weather forecasts hold, San Francisco is on its way to its second-longest dry spell during the winter months in the city’s history.