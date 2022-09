OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A three-alarm brush fire that started in Oakland Friday afternoon is threatening structures, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department.

OFD said the fire is near 35th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. Crews are protecting structures on Quigley Street near the Chevron gas station.

This incident has gone to a 3rd Alarm. We have multiple spot fires along westbound 580 as well as two structures currently with active fire on Quigley St. https://t.co/LGZhrUzrm2 — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) September 16, 2022

The fire is near I-580. At least two structures on Quigley Street are burning, OFD confirmed.

