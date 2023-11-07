(BCN) — An unknown number of individuals were caught on video breaking into an ATM using a backhoe at an Oakland gasoline station early Monday morning.

Security footage, which has gone viral on social media, showed a gasoline station employee sitting near an ATM machine near a window. Seconds later, the bucket of a backhoe smashed through the window, startling the employee, who was forced to move back.

The bucket then smashed the ATM, repeatedly hitting the machine until it was wrecked. A man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and white shoes jumped through the destroyed window and tied a chain around the machine.

Another man can be seen outside the window in the video, tying the other end of the chain to a white pickup truck.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the burglary occurred at a gasoline station in the 800 block of West Grand Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

Officers upon arrival found the backhoe still through the glass window. According to police, the suspects already fled by then, with an unknown amount of money from the ATM.

The investigation into the burglary is ongoing. Those with relevant information are urged to contact the OPD Burglary Unit at (510) 238-3951.

