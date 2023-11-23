(KRON) — An Oakland business is out of about $400 and a camera after a break-in on Wednesday. Umami Mart, in the Temescal neighborhood, said the burglars also damaged items and left a mess.

Umami Mart, which sells various household goods, posted photos on its Instagram of the aftermath, which included a smashed window.

The business’ Instagram post claimed that crime is worse now than it has been at any point in its 10-year stay in Oakland. It also said that some neighboring establishments have had to close due to the crime.

“Everyone says it’s a rite of passage for a business in Oakland to be broken into and that’s just bulls***,” Umami Mart said. “We’ve been in this game, in this fine city for over a decade and right now it’s the worse it’s been since we got here.”

The Oakland Police Department is investigating the burglary. OPD said officers were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. and found the window broken. The suspects reportedly fled before police could arrive.

Anyone with information is asked to call (510) 238-3951.