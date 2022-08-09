OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Burglars targeted an Oakland car audio installation business and the owner of the shop estimates the loss is well over a $100,000. Now, the owner is considering relocating his business to another city.

Security survelliance videos of burglars inside the Sound Factory, an auto audio installation business on International Blvd. in Oakland’s Fruitvale District. It happened on July 17 between midnight and 2 a.m.

How did the burglars get in?

“Through the roof. They opened up a big hole in the roof,” said Sound Factory owner, Jose Torres, who spoke to KRON4 by phone.

“It took about two hours for them to steal everything. The alarm company never called me, never let me know that somebody was inside the shop. They noticed at about 8:30 in the morning.”

By then it was all over. The burglars got away with three of his customers’ vehicles which they filled with expensive audio equipment, including steroes, amplifiers and speakers.

“The loss is over $150,000,” Torres said.

He says the alarm company is not the only service that let him down. He says after he notified the Oakland Police Department, it took officers several hours to respond and take a report

“We don’t have any type of protection here,” Torres said. “That’s because the city, they don’t have that many police.”

The Sound Factory has been in business in Fruitvale for 33 years. According to Torres, this is the first time the store has had this kind of issue

“Never had an issue in 33 years, no type of problems,” Torres said. “I’m going to have to move my business out, sell whatever I have and just move out. Out of town. Anywhere. Oakland is really bad right now. It’s really bad. “Anyone with information about the Sound Factory burglary is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department.