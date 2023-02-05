OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple businesses were broken into on Grand Street over the last several weeks.

Surveillance video at one of the businesses shows a break-in that happened just before 4 a.m. on January 15. A person is seen shattering the front door then walking around the business.

The manager said the person opened the cash register, but the business does not keep any money inside.

The person ended up leaving empty handed, however the damage is estimated at four-thousand dollars. The same manager said another business was hit the same night and they stole 80 dollars from their register.

Early Saturday morning, the owner of Custom Sofa Co. had his business broken into. He said nothing was taken but the suspects rummaged through paperwork looking for cash.

KRON On is streaming news live now

He boarded up his windows with boards borrowed from a neighboring business that had previously been targeted. The owner of the sofa store said he called Oakland police, but no one showed up.