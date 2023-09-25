(BCN) — Over 200 Oakland businesses are preparing to go on strike Tuesday in a call for better public safety.

Some will be closed all day and some from 10 a.m. to noon, according to Carl Chan, longtime local business advocate and former president of the Chinatown Business Association.

They are planning to gather for a public press conference outside of Le Cheval restaurant at 10 a.m. The 38-year-old family business announced last week it will be closing because of a drop in business due to increased crime.

“We need to get additional resources from the county sheriff, the California Highway Patrol and the FBI,” said Chan. He also called for the involvement of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

“Crimes have gotten out of hand. All these repeat offenders keep targeting many businesses, but also people,” said Chan.

The strikers are also calling for financial resources from the city, county and governor to offset business losses. State funds were recently distributed to local law enforcement agencies throughout a state grant to target organized retail crime, but the city of Oakland missed the deadline.

“Small businesses are the biggest employers of the city,” said Chan. “We’re creating jobs, paying business tax, sales tax, property tax, income tax. We’re all paying for it. There should be resources supporting the business community.”

Mayor Sheng Thao did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday morning.

