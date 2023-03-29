OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Diners at Raising Cane’s in Oakland are unable to use the dining room due to crime around the business, the restaurant confirmed.

The beloved fast-food chicken shop opened on July 14, drawing people from across the Bay Area to Oakland. By October, its dining room was closed.

“Customer and Crewmember safety is always our top priority. After several car break-ins in our parking lot, as well as numerous other robberies in the neighborhood, we proactively made the decision to close our dining room and operate our business through the drive thru only,” Cane’s said in a statement to KRON4.

The outdoor dining area of the restaurant is also closed. The drive-thru remains open, and it sports long lines for much of the day.

More than 400 people lined up for the restaurant’s grand opening in July. It is the only Raising Cane’s location in the Bay Area.

The restaurant is located at 8430 Edgewater Drive, near the Oakland airport. In January, KRON4 reported on a man getting his car broken into while he was sitting inside of it at a parking lot nearby.