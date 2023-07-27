(KRON) — Several arrests have been made in connection to a series of carjackings, the Oakland Police Department announced on Thursday. “Multiple individuals” were arrested in connection to carjackings including a recent incident on Skyline Boulevard.

OPD officers assigned to the Violent Crime Operations Center located a person wanted in connection to that attempted carjacking on July 26. Officers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle on the 2600 block of East 12th Street, but the suspect took off.

Officers pursued the suspect to San Leandro with the assistance of OPD’s helicopter. Three occupants got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. They were safely taken into custody by VCOC officers, police said.

The three individuals arrested, two men and one male juvenile, were all Oakland residents. In addition to the Skyline incident, the suspects have been connected to multiple armed carjackings in:

Tompkins Avenue Neighborhood

Crestmont Neighborhood

Sequoyah Heights Neighborhood

Piedmont Avenue Southeast Neighborhood

Skyline-Hillcrest Estates Neighborhood

Police say the investigation is ongoing, despite arrests having been made. Multiple search warrants have also been issued in connection to this case.