OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Coming off another violent weekend, Oakland leaders are pushing ahead with their ceasefire strategy.

The mayor and the police chief were joined Tuesday by church leaders, who say they’re trying to make Oakland a safer place.

The leaders are also calling for changes from the courts to help them in that effort.

Over the last week, six more people were added to the list of homicides being investigated by Oakland police.

Gun violence continues to scourge the city.

“The harm, the trauma that Oakland families endure because of gun violence is wholly unacceptable,” Mayor Libby Schaaf said.

Mayor Libby Schaaf announced the full return of the city’s ceasefire strategy.

It’s a holistic approach which brings together police, social services and the community to stop gang or group related shootings.

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong says ceasefire is working.

So far, this year OPD has taken more than 300 guns off of the streets but almost 30 people have been killed.

Faith leaders like Pastor Michael Wallace, co-chair of Faith in Action, are trying to end gun violence by continuing to build community trust.

Mayor Schaaf says the ceasefire program could use some help from the courts.

The mayor is seeking a roll-back of emergency bail reform policies put in place during the pandemic.

2021 was one of the deadliest years in Oakland in the past decade.