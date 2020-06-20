Oakland celebrates Juneteenth despite hate crime investigations

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In Oakland, Juneteenth celebrations coincide with hate crime investigations by Oakland police and the FBI.

After ropes and a fake body was found at Lake Merritt.

Despite all this, hundreds gathered at the lake today to celebrate Juneteenth – the end of slavery in the United States.

There’s been distractions in recent days here in Oakland but people say today is all about freedom day.

The crowd stretched as far as the eye can see. Many enjoying themselves, gathering on the lawn, dancing, showcasing artwork. The amphitheater packed at Lake Merritt Friday to celebrate Juneteenth.

The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States in 1865.

A century and a half later, Juneteenth comes amid widespread protests in the Bay Area and beyond.

In Oakland, it coincides with multiple hate crime investigations by oakland police and the FBI after ropes and a fake body were found at Lake Merritt.

“I know all the people who have been investigating those fake dead bodies and nooses but at the end of the day we took them down and we’re having fun,” Oakland resident Leo Mercer said. “Right now it’s about Juneteenth.”

Local vendors are raising money for the Black Lives Matter movement and defunding of police.

One of the tents was not selling anything, but encouraging other voices to be heard.

“We are having at least 20 to 30 people so far who have registered to vote and I believe that’s one form where we can protest and it’s been great, it’s been powerful, the solidarity, the unity that’s out here and individuals are eager to register to vote,” Rev. Kim Heidelberg said.

Later in the evening, hundreds gathered outside here at the Alameda County courthouse to pay their respects, leaving flowers on the steps honoring the legacy of the Black Panther party that was founded here in Oakland.

