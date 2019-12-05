Oakland cell phone robbery suspect strikes again, hits fourth store, owner says

OAKLAND (KRON) — The suspect in several cell phone store robberies in Oakland is alleged to have robbed a fourth Metro by T-Mobile store Wednesday night.

A source told KRON4 the store located near 62nd Avenue and International in Oakland was hit around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Photos obtained by KRON4 show the suspect in a hooded sweatshirt inside the Oakland cell phone store.

The surveillance photos are timestamped 4:52 p.m.

Wednesday’s robbery follows three other similar heists at Oakland phone stores allegedly involving the same suspect.

Two of the robberies occurred this week.

Another similar robbery also happened at a store on Foothill Boulevard near High Street back in mid-October.

The owner of a store on 38th and International told KRON4 his employee was put on hold by dispatchers when they called 911 during the robbery this week.

The owner told KRON4 on Tuesday that he is worried that if the suspect is not caught, he’s going to keep doing this.

After KRON4’s report Tuesday night, Oakland Police released photos of the suspects and confirmed they believe he is connected to the three store robberies.

Police describe the perpetrator as and African American male, 25 to 35-years-old, 6’-6’1 with a medium build and medium complexion.

Police are offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

This is developing, check back for updates