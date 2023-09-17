(KRON) — Monday is National Cheeseburger Day! What better way than to celebrate with a tasty burger?
Matt Horn is the chef and owner of “Matty’s Old Fashioned” in Oakland. Watch KRON4’s interview with the chef in the video player above.
by: Stephanie Lin
Posted:
Updated:
by: Stephanie Lin
Posted:
Updated:
(KRON) — Monday is National Cheeseburger Day! What better way than to celebrate with a tasty burger?
Matt Horn is the chef and owner of “Matty’s Old Fashioned” in Oakland. Watch KRON4’s interview with the chef in the video player above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now