OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland police have put out an alert for a missing child.

11-year-old Amirh Hewitt was last seen on October 6 at around 10:00 p.m. near the 900 block of Campbell Street wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and Nike sneakers.

He is described as 85 pounds, 4’5″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police.