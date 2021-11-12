Oakland Chinatown leaders offer reward for freeway shooting that killed toddler

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce (OCCC) will hold a press conference announcing a reward and a GoFundMe in response to the killing of a 23-month old toddler amidst a gang-related gunfight on the I-880 freeway in Oakland.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone that can provide information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

“Protecting its citizens serves as the government`s fundamental responsibility, and if the death of this toddler, on his way home with his family, doesn`t wake us up to the out of control crime in Oakland, I don`t know what will,” said Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. “We can all be victims, and I call on the California Highway Patrol to increase its presence on our roadways so tragedies like this can be prevented.”

The press conference will be held at Pacific Renaissance Plaza at 11:00 a.m. where Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong, President of Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce Carl Chan and Nghia Tran from the Crimes Against Asians Reward Fund (CAARF) are expected to speak.

“We launched CAARF to fight racial injustice and crimes committed against the Asian Americans & Pacific Islander community in the Bay Area,” said Tran, who also operates Burma Love and Superstar restaurants and is providing funds along with the San Francisco Police Officers Association. “The lawlessness affects all communities and must stop now–we put forward a $10,000 reward and call on the community to provide authorities with any information that can bring justice for this family.”

The freeway shooting happened on November 6 at around 2:10 p.m. The victims were driving south near Filbert Street when their car was suddenly struck.

The toddler, who was just shy of his 2nd birthday, was identified by the family as Jasper Wu. He died from the gunshot wound at the Oakland Children’s Hospital, CHP said.

According to evidence at the scene of the shooting, police do not believe the child or car was targeted.