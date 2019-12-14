Live Now
Oakland CHP officer rescues poodle on I-980

OAKLAND (KRON) — An Oakland CHP officer came across a poodle on a busy freeway Thursday morning.

Officer Baza saw the poodle on westbound I-980 near 27th Street while he was on routine patrol, according to authorities.

The furry pup appeared to be cold and hungry.

Baza rescued the dog and took it to the Oakland Animal Shelter where it waits for a deserving family.

Thank you, Officer Baza!

