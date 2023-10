(KRON) – The California Highway Patrol said it recovered $33,500 in cash, 20 pounds of marijuana, and an unregistered firearm after pursuing subjects in a silver Dodge Durango on Oct. 5. The subjects were driving into San Francisco.

According to police, the passenger fled the vehicle on foot with a firearm, drugs, and money in his possession. Police subsequently arrested the passenger for multiple weapons and drug violations.

Photo: California Highway Patrol

It is unclear if the driver was also arrested.