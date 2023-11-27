(KRON) — The Oakland city council passed a resolution on Monday calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution passed unanimously. More than 1,200 public comments were submitted online, 86% of which supported the resolution, according to the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC).

“The Bay Area has been turning out for weeks, demanding a ceasefire and an end to genocide in Gaza. With this resolution, we are proud that our Oakland city council is reflecting the voices of the diverse communities it represents, and is standing firmly on the side of peace and justice,” said Lara Kiswani, Executive Director of AROC.

The resolution, “empowers the City Council to transmit Oakland’s support for a permanent ceasefire to California legislators and United States Congressional Offices,” according to the AROC. However, it is purely symbolic.

The resolution passed during a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas. Hostages have been exchanged during this ceasefire.

The resolution was the first item discussed at Monday’s city council meeting, which started at 4 p.m. It was voted on after nearly six hours of public comment.

Oakland joins the City of Richmond in showing solidarity with Gaza. The legislature was written by Councilmember Carroll Fife.

“We support life. And in order for a lasting peace to occur the shooting, the bombings and all of these things have to stop. People need food and access to water. That was the goal of this resolution,” Fife said.