OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland City Council decided on Tuesday not to put an advisory measure on the ballot in November that would have allowed the public to vote on whether a new ballpark is built for the Oakland A’s. Five councilmembers voted “no” to putting the measure on the ballot, two said “yes,” and one abstained.

A’s President Dave Kaval said last week that he wants the city council to vote on the project before the end of the year. A public vote would make the decision take longer.

People in favor of the public vote thought they deserved to have a say in whether public dollars went towards the project. Those opposed to the public vote said it would have been a stalling tactic to kill the project.

The $12 billion ballpark project passed a vote by the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission on June 30, which deemed Howard Terminal a mixed-use area that could house a ballpark. Even after that vote, the team would still have to clear other hurdles before it can start building the Howard Terminal ballpark.

The A’s are looking to move out of the Oakland Coliseum, and will consider going to Las Vegas if they cannot stay in Oakland. The City of Oakland lost the NFL’s Raiders to Las Vegas and NBA’s Warriors to San Francisco in recent years.