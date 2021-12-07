Oakland City Council passes 2 proposals to hire more police officers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland City Council passed two hiring proposals to address OPD’s officer retention problem on Tuesday.

One proposal was by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and the other, proposed by Oakland City Council President Pro Tem Sheng Thao.

Both hiring plans seek to add more cops but have different ways of getting there.

The primary difference, Thao’s proposal aims at attracting lateral officer transfers from across the country by offering a generous $50,000 signing bonus.

The hiring plan proposed by Mayor Libby Schaaf and backed by councilmembers Loren Taylor and Treva Reid would add 60 more officers by adjusting the city budget to accommodate two additional police academies and unfreezing 20-police positions in the current city budget.

These proposals to hire more cops come in the wake of one of Oakland’s most violent years in recent memories.

Marked by 129-homicides at the time of this council meeting, while simultaneously the police department’s staffing level has dropped to 676-officers.

Two officers below the voter-approved Measure-Z, which uses parcel tax dollars to fund public safety. There was a heated debate centered on the subject of hiring lateral officers from across the country.

Mayor Libby Schaaf released the following statement: