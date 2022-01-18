Oakland City Council passes ordinance banning ghost guns

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland City Council passed legislation banning the distribution and creation of ghost guns.

The percentage of firearms seized by local law enforcement that were Privately Manufactured Firearms jumped from less than 7% in 2019 to nearly 17% in 2020.

As of March 2021, Privately Manufactured Firearms account for nearly 22% of guns confiscated last year.

“We are thankful for the hard work and consideration of colleagues supporting this critical legislation banning ghost guns and ghost gun kits,” said Councilmember Kalb.

“Councilmember Gallo, Vice-mayor Kaplan and I are working hard to increase safety here in Oakland and banning ghost guns and ghost gun kits is a substantial step in that effort.”

Similar laws have already been implemented in San Diego and Los Angeles.