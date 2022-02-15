Oakland City Council passes resolution calling on state to eliminate debt to prevent school closures

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland City Council has unanimously passed a resolution calling on Governor Gavin Newsom and State Legislature to eliminate the school district’s debt to prevent school closures.

The resolution was introduced by Council President Pro Tempore Sheng Thao, Council President Nikki Fortuno Bas, Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan, and Councilmember Carroll Fife.

The resolution calls for the ending of debt and amending the law to not penalize schools when students are out sick.

It was passed days after Assemblymember Mia Bonta and Pro Tempore Thao announced Assembly Bill 1912, which would “help begin the process of reversing school closures and give OUSD and the state more time to address the systemic issues that caused this crisis.”



Pro Tempor Thao released the following statement: