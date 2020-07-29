Oakland City Council passes resolution to reject federal agents at protests

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – One day after clean up crews were sent into Oakland after vandals spray-painted the courthouse, the city council just passed a plan in case President Trump sends federal agents in response.

Although fires were set and windows were broken, the council still does not want the troops in their city.

It’s similar to what we’ve seen happen in Portland – Back on July 21, President Trump said he would deploy the military into areas like Oakland that have been hard hit by looting and rioting.

This weekend, there were protests that started out very peaceful with hundreds of demonstrators.

Then after dark, a small group broke off and set fires, broke windows, vandalized property including the courthouse.

On Tuesday night, the Oakland City Council passed a special resolution that gives the city attorney and administrator the authority for in their words any and all lawful necessary steps to protect the rights of the people.

“I think it’s very clear that, when it comes to public safety that’s, in Oakland, it’s our responsibility and certainly our police department takes the lead in terms of the safety, whether it’s dealing with protests or the neighborhood level,” Noel Gallo said.

“I just wanted to say a few words on how important it us for us to unify way of course, to stand up to the Trump administration when he plays these political games. This is a thinly veiled attempt at playing political games for his own political purposes, and if he were to send a large number or any number of so called federal troops or whatever you want to call them, that won’t quell or suppress a riot or something like that, it would actually incite one,” Dan Kalb said.

Again, they believe if people see federal agents it will just escalate violence.

The resolution passed with eight votes in favor.

Mayor Libby Schaaf and Governor Gavin Newsom also pushed back against President Trump’s plan.

