Oakland City Council to vote on budgeting for more police officers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is encouraging the city council to vote to add 60 more police officers.

This year, the city has seen over 120 homicides – an increase from last year’s 106 deaths.

Schaaf says Oakland has 676 officers, and there are currently five police academies. The Oakland Police Department is requesting funding for two additional academies for the fiscal year 2021-22 budget.

Tomorrow we’re asking the Oakland City Council to keep our promise to voters and address the tragic surge in crime and violence in our city by increasing Oakland’s police force by 60 more officers.



We need your City Council representative to hear your voice and vote "yes".

“Without these additional academies, staff projections show that OPD sworn staffing would fall below 678 again as early as September of 2022,” the city council agenda said.

The budget discussion is happening on Tuesday.