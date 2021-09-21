Oakland City Council votes to fund additional police academies

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Gun violence has officially been declared a public health crisis in the city of Oakland, and two new police academies should result in more officers on the streets.

The Oakland City Council voted to approve two proposals on Tuesday night.

The first will fund two additional police academies — One will launch now and the other next year.

Per the second proposal, the city will now officially request the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to free up federal money that can be used to help fund neighborhood violence prevention programs.

Tuesday night’s vote comes one day after the city recorded its 100th homicide of the year and three months after the Oakland City Council rejected a proposal to fund any additional academies.