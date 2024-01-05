OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo is calling for the City of Oakland to declare a state of emergency in the face of rising, and often violent, street crime.

“Right now, there’s a very clear demand from the neighbors, the neighborhood, we need to declare a state of emergency here in the City of Oakland,” Gallo said. “The bottom line is we need more police presence in the streets, not only on our sidewalk streets, but also to protect our schools.”

Gallo has called for a multi-agency response to street crime in Oakland, where there has been a year-over-year increase in violent crimes, aggravated assault, robbery, commercial and residential burglaries, and car thefts.

“Sadly enough, that’s the time we’re living in,” Gallo added. “But in reality, we do need to declare a state of emergency and my city attorney stated very clearly in writing that the one that can declare is the city administrator.”

Gallo’s call for the city to declare a state of emergency comes on the heels of the failure of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao to appoint a police chief. Mayor Thao was sent a slate of three finalists for the vacant position by the Oakland Police Commission.

However, Mayor Thao rejected all three candidates on the list, which included former chief LeRonne Armstrong, who the mayor fired last February. Gallo told KRON4 he had addressed the issue with the mayor and with Oakland PD’s federal monitor, Robert Warshaw.

“Oh, that is another insanity that we have going,” Gallo said. “We need a police chief today. I met with the mayor on Friday clearly to define that. She can make the call. I’ve already spoke with the state, federal… Warshaw, that represents the oversight of the police he’s made recommendations of police chiefs that could do a great job in Oakland. I know some local people that have applied for that job that would be excellent police chiefs but there’s no cooperation between the commission and the mayor and we’re making too many excuses.”

Gallo made his comments on the same day a public vigil was being held for Oakland PD Officer Tuan Le, who was killed in the line of duty last week.