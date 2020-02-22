Oakland city leaders weigh in on firing of police chief

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Now that Oakland’s police chief is out, city leaders are weighing in on the reasoning behind Anne Kirkpatrick’s firing.

“You don’t need a celeste guap type of scenario. You really don’t,” Regina Jackson, with the Oakland Police Commission said.

If you are looking for a specific incident that lead the firing of Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick, the chair of the Oakland Police Commission said there is no smoking gun here.

“It is a totality of issues and nothing happened in the last week,” she said. “It was just that we came to a conclusion and we approached the mayor and she agreed to join with us and the timing is what it is.”

Jackson said among the totality of issues was Chief Kirkpatrick’s failure to get the department to increase compliance with the court-ordered reforms required under the negotiated settlement agreement stemming from the riders police brutality lawsuit 17 years ago.

“So as you may know, the chief when she first came on board we were down to two items in the monitor’s report and we have been taken out of compliance in six additional so now we are at eight,” Jackson said. “We want to get out of it. the point is we are moving in the wrong direction.”

“But that’s the monitor’s evaluation,” Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo said. “But I think we also have to recognize the progress that we made.”

Gallo said one of the reasons he is skeptical of the court appointed overseer of OPD is the cost to Oakland tax payers.

“For the monitor, we will never get out of compliance. We’re here 17 years,” Gallo said. “They always keep coming up with one issue after another and now the residents and the citizens of Oakland have paid millions of dollars to be here in Oakland.”

While Councilmember Gallo questions the police commission’s decision to sack Chief Kirkpatrick, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf through her support behind the unanimous vote to terminate the chief without cause.

“I was pleasantly surprised that she joined us and that she recognized that in our commission capacity, if we could not and would not work with this particular chief, that would render her ineffective,” Jackson said. “The mayor recognized and decided that we couldn’t have an ineffective chief.”

