Oakland Coliseum approved for mass vaccination site

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Coliseum has been approved to be a mass vaccination site.

Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley tweeted the announcement on Tuesday morning.

As a member of the Joint Powers Association, I'm very pleased that we approved the Oakland Coliseum as a mass #vaccination site. More details and information to come soon. — Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley, District 4 (@Nate_Miley) January 19, 2021

Localities are working to open mass COVID-19 vaccination sites across California as the state attempts to rapidly increase its vaccinated population.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf replied to the news with the ‘raising hands’ emoji:

Although California officials ordered a halt to using some Moderna-made COVID-19 vaccines, Alameda County Health confirmed they did not receive any vaccines from that lot of doses.

Now, the state is allowing vaccines to be administered to people ages 65 and up along with frontline healthcare workers.

As of Jan. 15, 2021, just 0.5% of California’s population has been fully vaccinated, meaning they received both doses needed for effectiveness.

2.7% of the state’s population has been given its first dose.