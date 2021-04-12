How long the Oakland Coliseum mass vaccination site will be open

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Coliseum mass vaccination site is no longer getting federal staffing, but it will remain open to get the East Bay protected.

FEMA pulled out of the site after its original 8-week mission ended. Now, Alameda and Contra Costa counties, along with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, have taken the reigns.

At least for the next four weeks.

Contra Costa Health Services said the site is expected to deliver up to 6,000 vaccines per day, with half of the weekly doses coming from the state and the other half from the two counties.

They will also continue using mobile health clinics to get COVID-19 vaccines to other community areas.

“We are proud that we can continue to operate the Oakland site in partnership with Alameda and Contra Costa Counties. Since opening this site on February 15, we’ve been able to administer over 316,000 vaccines. Going forward, this site and the supporting mobile units will continue to have an explicit focus on equity, targeting some of the most diverse and socioeconomically challenged communities in the state,” said Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci.

The site is open to residents of Alameda County and Contra Costa only, and operates Mon – Sun, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with 17 drive-through lanes as well as walk-up appointments accessible by BART. Vaccine appointments can continue to be made through the state’s MyTurn.ca.gov website or by calling 833-422-4255.