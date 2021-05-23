Oakland Coliseum mass vaccination site closes for good

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Coliseum mass vaccination site is set to close Sunday, May 23.

The site had been operating since mid-February 2021 as a state and federal partnership between Cal OES and FEMA.

At the peak, 6,000-8,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered per day.

In mid-April, a partnership with the State and the Counties of Alameda and Contra Costa extended the site’s operations.

To date, over 18% of fully vaccinated Alameda County residents were vaccinated at the Coliseum or through the mobile units. Over 55% of all doses administered were delivered to Alameda County residents and one of every six doses administered to Alameda County residents were administered at the Coliseum or the mobile units, according to a statement.

“The Coliseum has been an essential part of a multi-pronged strategy to vaccinate Alameda County residents quickly,” said Dr. Kathleen Clanon, Alameda County Health Care Services Agency’s Medical Director and the County’s lead on vaccine planning. “We could not have met the initial mass demand for vaccine without the Coliseum and the many local, state and federal agencies and volunteers who came together for a critical mission to vaccinate thousands of people daily against this deadly virus.”

All Alameda County residents, 12 and older, are eligible and can access appointments by contacting their health care provider or visiting a local pharmacy (visit MyTurn.CA.GOV) or a County-supported Community Point of Dispensing (pre-registration is encouraged, but not required: call 510-208-4829 or visit bit.ly/AlCoSignUp).

“I’m thankful for all the local, state, and federal partners who came together to make the Coliseum site a success,” said Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley. “If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, if you haven’t gotten your second dose, now is the time. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.”