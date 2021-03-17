Oakland Coliseum mass vaccination site now only offering second doses

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – If you’re looking to get your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum, you’re out of luck.

The mass vaccination site is now only offering second dose appointments.

As California expands its vaccine eligibility, the mass vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum is no longer offering first dose appointments of the Pfizer vaccine.

The governor’s office of emergency services or Cal OES who operates the site with FEMA says they stopped giving first doses more than a week ago and is now only offering second dose shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

While you can no longer sign up for the Pfizer vaccine at the Coliseum, Angela Byrd with FEMA says this doesn’t mean you can’t get Pfizer first dose shots elsewhere in Alameda County.

“Not to panic about that. they are able to get a first dose and they can go to the Alameda County Health Department website. There are plenty of resources available to them and they can also go on my turn,” Byrd said.

Cal OES says this isn’t because of a supply issue but instead due to a transition to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

While the CDC says second doses of the Pfizer vaccine may be given as long as six weeks after the first dose, the Coliseum is working to get everyone their second dose before they begin the switch to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine sometime around Monday, April 5th.

“Just want to make sure we’re pushing and pushing people to get really ensure that they do get that second dose,” Byrd said.

Originally, the federal government was approved to be at this mass vaccination site for eight weeks to help administer the vaccine but they’ll likely stay longer if they’re needed.

According to that original schedule, Cal OES says the eight-week timeline would run out around April 12th and they will close out the site by only administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.