Oakland Coliseum vaccination site to close Sunday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Happening this weekend, the COVID-19 vaccine mega site at the Oakland Coliseum is set to close after vaccinating close to a half-million people.

The site opened up in February as a part of an effort to put large-scale vaccination sites all over the country.

Local health departments have since taken over and plan to move onto the next phase.

The next move is to take the resources on hand and deploy them into the hardest hit communities.

Oakland city leaders say the Coliseum site was a complex operation that at times had mixed reviews but ultimately did more good than bad.

Just about 500,000 people will have been vaccinated at the Oakland Coliseum as the mega-site closes up on Sunday.

Over the last month, the operation has been run jointly by Alameda and Contra Costa County health departments along with Cal OES after the federal government announced their work there was done.

At first, state and federal leaders aimed to give out 6,000 doses a day once the site was fully up and running but that number jumped to 8,000 when things really got rolling.

The demand for vaccines has since dropped at the Coliseum leading health officials to change course.

The next step is to take the resources from the site and target hard-hit areas that are still high-risk zones for new COVID-19 cases.

Infectious disease expert and UCSF Professor Dr. Monica Gandhi says the decreased demand for vaccines is a strong sign that the pandemic is nearing the end.

More than 1 and half million doses of the vaccine have been administered across Alameda County and more than 75% of the county’s population has at least one dose of the vaccine.