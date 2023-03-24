(KRON) — There has been a spike in commercial burglaries across Oakland citywide, according to Oakland police. In several instances, multiple individuals have forced entry into a business using a tool or object before stealing items from the business and fleeing in a vehicle, according to the Oakland Police Department on social media.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, seven stores in Chinatown were hit with many of the burglaries taking place around 8th and Harrison streets. The Chinatown burglaries follow a rash of burglaries around Oakland’s Jack London Square, including two incidents in which Everett and Jones Barbecue was hit by vandals.

OPD is actively investigating the burglaries, one of which occurred at Lounge Chinatown on 8th Street.

“This week we have seen an increase in commercial burglaries to date we have received a little over a dozen reported commercial burglaries citywide,” said Oakland PD Captain David Elzey in a video posted to social media.

Field teams and patrol staff are being redeployed to the business districts where burglaries are occurring in order to combat the thefts, Elzey went on to say.