Oakland community hold rallies against closing schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Teachers and families are holding school rallies that will end with a march from Oakland City Hall to the school district office.

This is in response to the Oakland Unified School District’s meetings regarding a possible closure of multiple schools.

The official vote will happen on Feb. 8. The school board members could vote to close or merge 16 schools in the next two years.

People against this say they’re upset because the schools on the chopping block predominantly serve Black families.

OUSD claims they need to consolidate in order to survive an deficit of over $12 million, which they say is caused by declining enrollment and attendance.

The Oakland City Council president along with three other city leaders are asking the state for help with eliminating the district’s debt and to change rules on attendance-based funding.

Right now, funding is given to schools based on how many kids attend every day. But the pandemic has caused a major hit to attendance and the state needs to consider that, city leaders say.

Rallies started Friday morning at Brookfield Elementary School, and then another starts from city hall at 3:30 p.m., ending at school district offices.

Students and teachers will be marching together against the closure of schools in Oakland.