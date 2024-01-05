OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland community will hold a vigil Friday morning to honor an Oakland Police Department officer who was killed in the line of duty last week. Members of the community will gather at the Oakland Chinatown Pacific Renaissance Plaza to remember Officer Tuan Le, according to the Oakland Chinatown Chamber Foundation, which is organizing the vigil.

Le, who was killed while working undercover last Friday, is the 54th Oakland PD officer killed in the line of duty.

“Officer Le’s passing leaves a void not only to his family, but also in the community he serves,” said Oakland Chinatown Chamber Foundation President Carl Chan, who knew Officer Le from volunteer assignments in Chinatown and Little Saigon.

Happening now. You can come down to pacific renaissance plaza in Oakland’s Chinatown to pay respect to Oakland officer Tuan Le. Shot and killed 1 week ago this morn while responding to burglary. Was 36 years old. Many members from Asian & Buddhist community hosting vigil pic.twitter.com/dHIObZ3BZZ — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 5, 2024

Other groups participating in the vigil along with the Oakland Chinatown Chamber Foundation include Loh Realty Company, Blue Angels patrolling volunteers, and the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, among others. A ceremony will be performed at 10:15 a.m. by Buddhist Master Xin Xin from Fa Yun Chan Temple.

Three men have been charged in connection to the killing of Officer Le, who was fatally shot when a group of suspects fled the scene of a burglarized business near Jack London Square. One of the suspects opened fire on Le while the group ran from the scene, Oakland PD Interim Police Chief Darren Allison said.

Two of the suspects, Mark Demetrious Sanders, 27, and Allen Starr Brown, 28, have been charged with murder. The third suspect, Sebron Ray Russell, 28, has been charged with burglary.