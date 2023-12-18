(KRON) — Finalists for the vacant position of Oakland’s Chief of Police have been submitted to the mayor by the police commission, the Oakland Mayor’s Office said Monday. Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has received the recommendations from the commission and will “conduct her due diligence in reviewing the candidates,” the mayor’s office said.

Now that the candidates have been submitted, Mayor Thao can select from the finalists or ask the Oakland Police Commission to provide her with a new list.

“This is an important decision, and the Mayor Thao will take the time that is necessary to select the person that will lead the Oakland Police Department,” Mayor Thao’s office said. “Finding the right leader for the police department is a priority and Mayor Thao intends to conduct this process in a timely manner.”

Oakland has been without a police chief since Mayor Thao fired former Chief LeRonne Armstrong back in February. In October, the Oakland Police Commission said that Armstrong was among seven finalists it was recommending to the mayor.

Mayor Thao said Oakland would likely appoint a new police chief by the end of the year.