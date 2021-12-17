Oakland could require certain businesses to check vaccine status

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland could soon require certain businesses to check for COVID vaccine records.

A councilmember just introduced an emergency ordinance — requiring proof of vaccine at places such as bars, restaurants and gyms in Oakland.

It goes to city council for a full vote on Tuesday.

If passed, businesses will have to ask for proof of full vaccination starting Feb. 1. — an ordinance that some Oakland business owners have been asking for since the summer.

Oakland could follow suit with San Francisco, Berkeley, and Contra Costa County– if councilmember Dan Kalb has his way.

His emergency ordinance would require not just bars and restaurants to check for proof of vaccine at the door but also at theaters, gyms, concert venues, libraries and even dental offices.

With the spread of omicron, Kalb says he consulted with the alameda county health officer and determined that now was the time for change.

Maria Alderete had tried asking for proof of vaccine at Lukas Taproom and Lounge in Oakland this summer but was met with a lot of push back from customers.

It’s why she supports the new ordinance, saying it would give some oversight for restaurant and nightclubs like hers as the COVID pandemic draws on.

According to Kalb, if the emergency ordinance passes, businesses will have to start putting up signage about proof of vaccine changes by the middle of January.

He says the city will provide those signs to owners who need them.