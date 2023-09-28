OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police say 64-year-old Derrick Shaw and his fiancee were killed by a speeding hit-and-run driver Sunday morning. Shaw’s family is raising money to help give their dad a proper burial.

Shaw’s family says the father and grandfather meant the world to those in his life. His son says his dad died in a senseless crime as he was on his way to church.

Demariae Shaw reflected on the death of his father Derrick and his father’s fiancee Vera Hampton. The couple was struck and killed by a driver speeding around East Oakland. Investigators later revealed that car was stolen.

“I kind of hated how my dad was taken away from me like this,” he said. “Especially in this type of way. It shouldn’t have happened this way.”

On Sunday morning, Shaw and Hampton were driving along 73rd Avenue in a white SUV. As Shaw was turning onto Holly Street, police say a driver in a stolen sedan slammed into them. The couple and a friend were on their way to church.

“I got told he was dead on the scene so it kind of broke me all the way through,” Demariae said.

Police say the 25-year-old suspect tried to take off on foot. They were later arrested.

Demariae says his dad was a positive light for many and did not deserve to go out like this.

“My dad was like the greatest person in the world. Great father figure, great for his grandchildren,” he said.

Demariae says he understands tough times can force people into crime, but there needs to be a better way.

“We got to think better. We really do. We got to think better,” he said.

Shaw’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the burial. As of this report, it’s raised more than $1,300.