Warehouse fire on E 7th St on May 18. 2021. (Courtesy: @OaklandFireLive on Twitter)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A fire broke out at a single-story warehouse in Oakland on Tuesday morning.

Oakland firefighters said it happened on the 2800 block of E 7th Street. By 11:45 a.m., they confirmed it was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Two warehouse buildings were impacted, the fire department said.

The Oakland Police Department was requested for traffic control help.

This story will be updated.